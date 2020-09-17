Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Generic crime scene images
Generic crime scene images
Crime

Warwick homicide probe: man, 54, dead after disturbance

Mark Furler
by
17th Sep 2020 5:31 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CRIME scene has been set up after the death of a 54-year-old man in Warwick on Wednesday night.

Just before 6pm police responded to reports of a disturbance on Hope Street.

After arriving, officers located the Warwick man with a serious head wound. He died at the scene.

A 29-year-old Warwick man was taken into custody and is assisting police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks homicide warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community rallies to help small school make big change

        Premium Content Community rallies to help small school make big change

        Community A community in the South Burnett has banded together to use the Containers for Change Scheme to make a big difference to a local state school.

        • 17th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
        You can still grab your Burnett news in print! Here's how...

        You can still grab your Burnett news in print! Here's how...

        News Here's how you can still read the biggest Burnett stories in print

        WATER PRICES: What every councillor said in heated debate

        Premium Content WATER PRICES: What every councillor said in heated debate

        Council News THE South Burnett Regional Council voted to lower the price of standpipe water...

        ‘ASTOUNDED’: Campaigner responds to water price decision

        Premium Content ‘ASTOUNDED’: Campaigner responds to water price decision

        Council News Nanango resident and businesswoman has shared her thoughts on the councils decision...