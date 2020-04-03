Menu
AS NORMAL: Rubbish bin pick ups will run as normal while the waste management faciltiies will close on Good Friday and Anzac Da. (Photo: FILE)
News

Waste management facilities to close Good Friday

Jessica Mcgrath
3rd Apr 2020 4:00 PM

THE waste management facilities at Blackbutt, Kingaroy, Nanango, Wondai, Murgon and Wattlecamp will be closed on Good Friday (April 10) and Anzac Day (April 25).

The waste management facilities will go back to normal operating hours after these closures.

Kerbside garbage collections for these days will proceed as per normal arrangements.

For more information on the waste disposal and the council’s waste management facilities see the council website, phone 4189 9100 or email admin@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

South Burnett

