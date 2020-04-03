Waste management facilities to close Good Friday

AS NORMAL: Rubbish bin pick ups will run as normal while the waste management faciltiies will close on Good Friday and Anzac Da. (Photo: FILE)

AS NORMAL: Rubbish bin pick ups will run as normal while the waste management faciltiies will close on Good Friday and Anzac Da. (Photo: FILE)

THE waste management facilities at Blackbutt, Kingaroy, Nanango, Wondai, Murgon and Wattlecamp will be closed on Good Friday (April 10) and Anzac Day (April 25).

The waste management facilities will go back to normal operating hours after these closures.

Kerbside garbage collections for these days will proceed as per normal arrangements.

For more information on the waste disposal and the council’s waste management facilities see the council website, phone 4189 9100 or email admin@southburnett.qld.gov.au.