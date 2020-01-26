Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Brawl Mackay Harbour
News

WATCH: 30 people brawl at Mackay Harbour

Rainee Shepperson
Melanie Whiting
26th Jan 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUNKEN brawl involving more than 25 people broke out in Mackay last night.

The fight, which could be heard from streets away, began about 10.45pm outside the Breakwater Bar & Restaurant on Breakwater Access Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said six police units attended the scene of the incident after several calls from bar staff.

"We had reports of people loitering the streets," the spokeswoman said.

"There was about 25-30 people involved in the altercation but they all dispersed once police arrived."

Six police cars were on the scene where a fight broke out last night.
Six police cars were on the scene where a fight broke out last night.

The spokeswoman said police had to restrain one man who was later taken to hospital.

Police stayed to patrol the area but no further action was required.

alcohol alcohol fueled violence brawl editors picks mackay brawl mackay crime mackay harbour qps
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rural advocate receives national honour

        premium_icon Rural advocate receives national honour

        News HUMBLED: South Burnett grazier has taken on many titles, but the latest one is a great honour.

        Get your best pluggers ready: Aussie Day weekend is here!

        Get your best pluggers ready: Aussie Day weekend is here!

        News From thong throwing to pie eating competitions, we’ve got it all happening right...

        Ultimate guide to Australia Day in the South Burnett

        premium_icon Ultimate guide to Australia Day in the South Burnett

        Whats On Try your hand at an avo toss, thong throwing, pie and lamington-eating...

        SES VOLUNTEER: Do you have what it takes?

        premium_icon SES VOLUNTEER: Do you have what it takes?

        Life Kathy had never touched a chainsaw before taking on the role, now she confidently...