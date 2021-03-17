WATCH: Alleged DV offenders arrested

FAR Northern Queensland police have bolstered resources to specialist teams in their campaign against the high proportion of domestic and family violence as alleged high-risk offenders have been charged over separate cases.

The three men face a total of more than 40 charges after being arrested earlier this year.

On March 4, officers arrested and charged a 24-year-old Cairns man following several alleged violent assaults against a woman during January.

The man was charged with 19 offences, including eight counts of breaching a domestic violence order, six of breaches of bail, three of common assault and one each of assault occasioning bodily harm and obstructing police.

Far North Police District's Detective Senior Constable Daniel McEntee and Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Hodgman say resources have been added to their efforts against domestic violence. PICTURE: TOBY VUE

On February 23, police arrested and charged a 26-year-old Cairns man with torture and strangulation following four days of alleged violence against a woman.

The man faces 20 charges, including nine counts of sexual assault, six of assault occasioning bodily harm and three of common assault.

On February 18, Smithfield police arrested a 43-year-old Cairns man after he allegedly threatened extreme violence against police and a woman that day.

Police will allege the man threatened to cause a gas explosion at a residence while police there.

He was charged with contravening a domestic violence order and threatening violence by discharging a firearm or other act.

All men were remanded in custody and will appear in Cairns Magistrates Court later in March and April.

Acting Chief Superintendent Chris Hodgman said the additional resources come as the region has "a high proportion of serious high-risk domestic and family violence offenders".

"Our rates are higher in this part of the state, that's why we're putting some resources in as we have for a number of years."

Acting Chief Superintendent Hodgman said technological changes meant police needed new methods, including covert and overt ones.

"Domestic and family violence for the QPS and the community must be one of the highest priorities. It's an abhorrent behaviour."

He said additional resources for specialist teams also sent a message to people impacted by domestic violence.

"I want to give the assurance to aggrieved persons that they can come forward to the police and tell their story," he said.

"We have a range of services that we're able to rely on government and non-government organisations to support those persons."

toby.vue@news.com.au

Originally published as WATCH: Alleged DV offenders arrested, police bolster campaign