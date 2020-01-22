Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

One-up the beast challenge
Offbeat

WATCH: Brave blokes take on monster burger challenge

Rainee Shepperson
22nd Jan 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE brave blokes from Mackay have tackled a monster burger challenge.

The carnivorous tower of meat, smothered in cheese and served with a side of chips, is part of The Paddock & Brew's One-Up the Beast challenge.

Mirani boys Cameron Myers, Ethan Byrnes and Soul Parsons were the first brave challengers to attempt to stomach the whopper meal since the contest was announced last week.

The teenagers had faith in their eating ability but only one managed to conquer the feat.

Cameron had previously completed the Death Wish challenge at Burger Urge and was quietly confident he could handle another food coma.

Cameron Myers conquered the 12-patty Paddock & Brew burger challenge.
Cameron Myers conquered the 12-patty Paddock & Brew burger challenge.

"Our mate works here and he told us about the challenge," Cameron said.

"We thought we'd give it a go.

"We are pretty sure we'll finish it."

All three boys started off strong, chomping through 12 meat patties.

The struggle began at the halfway point, with two out of three challengers slowing down.

After 56 minutes of solid eating, Cameron was victorious, licking his plate clean.

Soul Parsons, Ethan Byrnes and Cameron Myers tackle the burger challenge.
Soul Parsons, Ethan Byrnes and Cameron Myers tackle the burger challenge.

His mates may have had to roll him out of the restaurant but he did score a free meal for his efforts.

Another patty will now be added to the stack, making the burger a massive 1.3kg pile of meat.

If you think you have what it takes to one-up the beast, book your burger challenge by phoning The Paddock & Brew on 0487 222 880.

burger challenge cameron myers editors picks ethan byrnes mackay restaurant soul parsons the paddock and brew company
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COMMUNITY OUTCRY: We deserve a pool like Gympie’s

        premium_icon COMMUNITY OUTCRY: We deserve a pool like Gympie’s

        Council News Goomeri’s Toni Jeavons is launching a petition demanding action from council, which she claims should be called ‘Gympie Town Council’.

        Region’s health services unite to find solutions

        Region’s health services unite to find solutions

        Health Bid to ensure the South Burnett has the best health care possible.

        Kings Royal veterans offers insight into event

        premium_icon Kings Royal veterans offers insight into event

        Motor Sports Belinda Paynter and her family live and breathe motorsport.

        Men’s Shed gets green light to build

        premium_icon Men’s Shed gets green light to build

        News Why councillors were eager to give this project the tick of approval.