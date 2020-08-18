WATCH: Artists document Monto art trail in inspiring video

INSPIRING FOOTAGE: Brisbane artists Joel Fergie (The Zookeeper) and Travis Vinson (Drapl) have documented their time in the North Burnett in a stunning video on YouTube. Picture: Joel Fergie

"IN A way I think it's the unknown of an experience like this that makes it so magic."

These are the words of Brisbane artist Joel Fergie (The Zookeeper) as he recalls the "surreal" moment driving into Monto for the first time with Travis Vinson (Drapl) to plan their extraordinary silo art projects.

The murals across Monto have left travellers and residents amazed at the amazing depictions at three locations within the township.

Mr Fergie documented the experience of creating the jaw dropping artworks, while reminiscing on the joys of small town life and its people.

"It's pretty hard to put into words the impact these kinds of experiences have on me as a city born, and city bred artist, to travel out to these tiny little communities and be welcome with open arms," he said.

"Then be given the trust to tell their stories, even though a lot of the time you're not too sure of what the story is, in a way I think it's the unknown of an experience like this that makes it so magic."

The video shows drone footage of their works started from scratch in Newton St, Rotary Park, and at Three Moon, while discussing the inspirations behind each art work.

Mr Fergie and Mr Vinson are well known for their illuminating silo art murals, receiving great praise for their project at the Thallon silos in rural Queensland.

In the video Mr Fergie explains the duo had been planning on doing these artworks for about a year before they visited the North Burnett town.

"In a couple of months time we were going to make these artworks we were unfamiliar with," he said.

"But we would do our best and do everything we can to eventually create a work that everyone felt connected to."

One moment that touched the artists greatly was the neighbours admiring the water tower artworks in Rotary Park, with Sheryl Latimore bringing over food for the hungry duo.

"When something like that happens, you just go 'we must be making some kind of impact on these people'," Mr Fergie said.

"When does a stranger walk up to you and give you a box of lunch?"

The boys felt overjoyed by the end of their scheduled visit, gathering for a barbecue around the Three Moon silos with the townsfolk, toasting what had been a memorable experience for them.

"The artwork for me is 50 per cent of what this kind of experience is, the other half is you finish work and a local might pop up to the silo at the end of the day and say 'do you want to come back to ours for a beer, I got some cool photos to show you', and for Trav and I it's always 'yeah, we're keen!'

"Without that the artwork is just a pretty picture.

"An artwork is a story and if people can add to that story and be a part of it, and find their own place in the story then the artwork has so much more power in the long run."

