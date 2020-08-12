The father of a young woman who allegedly lied on her border pass after visiting Melbourne has shared a fiery exchange with TV reporters outside their Logan home.

Haja Timbo, the third member of a trio of women who allegedly lied to avoid quarantine did not contract the virus, but her travel companions Olivia Winnie Muranga and Diana Lasu brought COVID-19 back into Queensland, causing fears of a widespread outbreak.

Ms Timbo's father told television crews that she had felt intimidated by the media and was "not in the mood" to talk.

"She made a mistake, is that why the media and everybody is intimidating her?" he said.

The father of a girl who defied COVID-19 rules has spoken outside of his Logan home. Picture: Channel 7

The man escorted his daughter, who covered her face with a piece of paper, into their home before returning to speak with Channel 7 and 9 crews.

"She wasn't there to one, catch corona, OK?"

"She went to Melbourne at her own will.

"Are you telling me she shouldn't travel?" he asked the TV crews.

Haja Timbo has been identified as the third person who allegedly lied about being in Melbourne and took a flight to Sydney before boarding another back to Brisbane. Picture Supplied

When asked by a Channel 7 reporter asked if the 21-year-old was sorry for her actions, the man refused to comment.

"I'm not going to talk to you anymore, like I said, you are intimidating us, I won't take it.

Originally published as WATCH: COVID woman's dad in fiery exchange with TV reporters