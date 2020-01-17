Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dust storm at Quilpie. Credit: Meggie Rutledge via Storyful
Weather

WATCH: Extraordinary moment dust storm envelops Qld property

by Layla Ferris
17th Jan 2020 7:35 AM | Updated: 7:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE extraordinary moment a dust storm enveloped a Quilpie property, west of Roma, yesterday afternoon has been captured on video.

This timelapse, filmed by Meggie Rutledge, shows a massive wall of dust moving across a stretch of land near Quilpie.

Rutledge said the dust "almost instantly turned day to night."

"Following the dust cloud was thunder, lightning, and some heavy rain," Rutledge told Storyful.

The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology issued a storm warning earlier on Thursday afternoon, saying parts of Queensland could be hit with damaging winds and heavy rain. 

More Stories

Show More
dust storm editors picks quilpie

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fire ban extended amid fiery summer of bush fires

        premium_icon Fire ban extended amid fiery summer of bush fires

        Community RFS has extended the ban across the South Burnett and Cherbourg.

        OPINION: Life is to be enjoyed, not endured

        OPINION: Life is to be enjoyed, not endured

        Health Even if it’s one day a week, get out and do something healthy that brings you joy...

        ‘I’m happy, strong and fit’: How woman lost over 20kg

        premium_icon ‘I’m happy, strong and fit’: How woman lost over 20kg

        News TRANSFORMATION: How South Burnett woman shed weight while gaining confidence with...

        Brawling brothers banned from bars

        premium_icon Brawling brothers banned from bars

        News "This is a criminal charge where prison is considered..."