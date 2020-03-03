Menu
WANT TO BE HEARD: Rally outside the Bundaberg Courthouse for Paradise Dam.
WATCH: Farmers and workers rally to save Paradise Dam

Mikayla Haupt
mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM
SAVE Paradise.

It's a simply message and one farmers and workers alike hope get through to the State Government and SunWater after a protest this morning.

Dozens of people rallied outside the Bundaberg Courthouse while day two of the Bundaberg hearings for the Paradise Dam Commission Inquiry were underway.

Signs with messages like: "Jobs will be lost", "Water is Sacred", "Community in Chaos", "$10 billion loss to Bundaberg" and "Save Our Water" were held by workers, farmers and business owners, while chants of "Save Paradise" were sung out.

This is a developing story, more to come.

