Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

WATCH: Langer Cup Ipswich SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin

by Nic Darveniza
29th Jul 2020 4:48 PM | Updated: 4:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Livestreaming of the Langer Cup schoolboy rugby league competition starts this afternoon, with the Palm Beach Currumbin SHS v Ipswich SHS clash from 5pm.

Sign up now to get full access to every match across five rounds of the Brisbane Broncos-sponsored competition, plus the semi-finals and final.

Subscription will also gain you access to the best news and content from every News Corp newspaper throughout Australia.

Broncos Game Development Manage Paul Dyer said the Langer Cup and its sister competition the Payne Cup (contested in central and north Queensland) were the "pinnacle of school sporting competitions in the country''.

SCHEDULE

4PM: St Mary's vs Marsden

5PM: Palm Beach Currumbin v Ipswich

5PM: Keebra Park v Wavel

Originally published as WATCH: Langer Cup round 1 livestreaming

More Stories

ipswich shs langer cup palm beach currumbin shs rugby league

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Burnett town ‘overwhelmed’ by Rural Aid’s makeover

        premium_icon Burnett town ‘overwhelmed’ by Rural Aid’s makeover

        Community Farm and town projects are beginning to take shape during the volunteer army’s stay.

        JOBS: Ten South Burnett positions paying $50,000 or more

        premium_icon JOBS: Ten South Burnett positions paying $50,000 or more

        Careers Despite the economic slow down, there’s still jobs available paying good money in...

        Alleged milk truck thief could not get a-whey

        premium_icon Alleged milk truck thief could not get a-whey

        Crime Cafes across the city were low on milk this morning

        Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        premium_icon Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        News Coronavirus QLD: Parklands Christian College confirms new case in staff member