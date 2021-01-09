WATCH LIVE: Premier updates on COVID outbreak

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak at 9am as greater Brisbane begins its first full day of lockdown.

The city is holding its breath for no widespread community transmission which could trigger the extension of the lockdown from three days to 30 days.

The lockdown - which began Friday at 6pm - was triggered after a cleaner at a Brisbane quarantine hotel tested positive for the mutant UK strain of COVID-19.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will provide a coronavirus update.

Authorities were forced to act quickly to lockdown the city while contact tracing was underway due to the highly contagious nature of the strain.

