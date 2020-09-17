Queensland has recorded one new case in the past 24 hours and only two cases in the past five days, Deputy Premier Steven Miles has announced today.

The latest case relates to a male health care worker aged in his 60s who is a known contact of a confirmed case of COVID-19.

He was diagnosed on his 10th day in quarantine, so there is no risk of community transmission, Mr Miles said.

"If we manage to only have causes from these clusters in quarantine, then we will ultimately end these clusters," he said.

Mr Miles said there had been a significant increase in the number of people getting tested, with 11,643 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 27 active cases in Queensland.

Miles said yesterday the latest genome sequencing had found the cases to be closely related.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is providing an update on Queensland’s COVID-19 cases. Picture: Attila Csaszar

He said restrictions on gatherings on the Gold Coast and Darling Downs would be loosened from 8am today, after more than a fortnight had passed without a case in either region.

Queensland has recorded 1149 cases of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 since late January.

An 83-year-old man was the last Queenslander to have died from COVID-19 in April.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Melbourne's 14-day rolling average has dipped even further after 28 new cases of coronavirus were recorded overnight, along with eight deaths.

Thursday's figures are the lowest since 20 cases were recorded on June 24.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Deputy Premier updates on COVID-19