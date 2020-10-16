Menu
Keppel candidates from left: Adrian de Groot (LNP), Brittany Lauga (ALP) and Wade Rothery (One Nation).
Politics

WATCH LIVE 12PM: Keppel candidates debate key issues

Melanie Plane
16th Oct 2020 8:00 AM | Updated: 10:08 AM
THE Queensland Election campaign is full swing and all eyes will be on the seat of Keppel today, as The Morning Bulletin partners with the The Courier-Mail and Sky News to deliver a special live debate.

Aiming to ensure Queenslanders make an informed decision based on facts when they head to the polls on Saturday, October 31, this live streamed debate will give voters the opportunity to hear each candidate's pitch, sharing what matters most to them in the lead up to election day.

The debate will also provide a forum where we tackle the issues that matter most to readers, giving candidates the opportunity showcase their knowledge and passion for our local issues.

Sky News host Peter Gleeson will moderate a debate in the key seat of Keppel from noon today.

It follows the Rockhampton election debate moderated by political reporter Leighton Smith on October 1.

Candidates participating in today's debate include incumbent Labor candidate Brittany Lauga, LNP candidate Adrian de Groot and One Nation's Wade Rothery.

Unfortunately, The Greens candidate Clancy Mullbrick could not participate, nor could United Australia Party's Nicole Smeltz, Legalise Cannabis QLD candidate James Dockery and Informed Medical Options Party candidate Paula Ganfield.

The Bulletin is, however, committed to providing a platform for these candidates to present their arguments in the lead up to the election.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members of the public are invited to watch all the action live at www.themorningbulletin.com.au

Got a question you want answered? Email: melanie.plane@news.com.au

