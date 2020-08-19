WATCH LIVE: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS

Marsden SHS host Ipswich SHS in round 4 of the Langer Cup and Walters Cup schoolboy rugby league competitions. WATCH LIVE FROM 3PM.

Round 4 of the Langer Cup and Walters Cup schoolboy rugby league competitions kick off this afternoon, with Marsden SHS hosting Ipswich SHS.

Kick off is at 3pm for the Walters Cup followed by the main event, the Langer Cup, at 4pm.

Both games will be streamed live at couriermail.com.au in this story.

Following the livestreams, both matches will be available as replays to subscribers.

TODAY'S LIVESTREAMS

AARON PAYNE CUP & COWBOYS CHALLEGE

10.30am: Mercy v Ignatius Park College in Cowboys Challenge

11.30am: Ignatius Park College v St Pat's Mackay in Aaron Payne Cup

12.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Cowboys Challenge

1.45pm: Mackay SHS v The Cathedral College in Aaron Payne Cup

LANGER CUP & WALTERS CUP

3pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Walters Cup

4pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Walters Cup

4pm: Marsden v Ipswich in Langer Cup

4pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Walters Cup

5pm: Keebra Park v PBC in Langer Cup

5pm: Wavell v St Mary's in Langer Cup

