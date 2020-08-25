Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to update the state on Queensland's coronavirus cases.

A media conference will be held at 9.15am.

It comes as one new case was revealed yesterday, a relative of worker at Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, which is at the centre of a cluster in Brisbane's southern suburbs.

Premier's boast made me ashamed to be a Queenslander

Facing a new normal as state scrambles to contain cluster

Five workers from the centre, and five family members have tested positive.

Yesterday, there were 18 active cases in Queensland.

Health authorities are still investigating the origins of the detention centre cluster, with the results of genomic sequencing tests expected by the end of the week.

Revelations of the new case came with pleas from Ms Palaszczuk, chief health officer Jeannette Young and Health Miniter Steven Miles for more people to be tested for coronavirus, even if they presented only the mildest symptoms.

As contract tracing continues, public health alerts have been issued for dozens of locations across Greater Brisbane and Ipswich.

Suburbs affected include Mt Gravatt East, Springfield, Carindale, Camp Hill, Marsden, Forest Lake, Browns Plains, Greenbank, Mt Gravatt, Carina Heights, Slacks Creek, Indooroopilly, Greenslopes, Crestmead, Brassall, Birkdale, Bundamba and Wacol.

Ms Palaszczuk said the next seven to 14 days would be particularly critical for people to come forward for testing.

Originally published as Watch live: Premier to provide COVID-19 update