Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Watch live: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
25th Aug 2020 9:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is set to update the state on Queensland's coronavirus cases.

A media conference will be held at 9.15am.

It comes as one new case was revealed yesterday, a relative of worker at Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, which is at the centre of a cluster in Brisbane's southern suburbs.

Premier's boast made me ashamed to be a Queenslander

Facing a new normal as state scrambles to contain cluster

Five workers from the centre, and five family members have tested positive.

Yesterday, there were 18 active cases in Queensland.

Health authorities are still investigating the origins of the detention centre cluster, with the results of genomic sequencing tests expected by the end of the week.

Revelations of the new case came with pleas from Ms Palaszczuk, chief health officer Jeannette Young and Health Miniter Steven Miles for more people to be tested for coronavirus, even if they presented only the mildest symptoms.

As contract tracing continues, public health alerts have been issued for dozens of locations across Greater Brisbane and Ipswich.

Suburbs affected include Mt Gravatt East, Springfield, Carindale, Camp Hill, Marsden, Forest Lake, Browns Plains, Greenbank, Mt Gravatt, Carina Heights, Slacks Creek, Indooroopilly, Greenslopes, Crestmead, Brassall, Birkdale, Bundamba and Wacol.

Ms Palaszczuk said the next seven to 14 days would be particularly critical for people to come forward for testing.

 

Originally published as Watch live: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man caught with drugs after lighting car on fire

        Premium Content Man caught with drugs after lighting car on fire

        Crime BLACKBUTT police arrested a man after he allegedly torched a car

        State facing up to a new normal

        Premium Content State facing up to a new normal

        Health Consider wearing a mask if social distancing not possible

        Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Premium Content Queensland’s winners and losers in JobKeeper cut

        Employment JobKeeper cash will drop, but so could hours worked

        Saints ladies notch up 50 game milestone at Heritage Day win

        Premium Content Saints ladies notch up 50 game milestone at Heritage Day win

        AFL A pair of South Burnett Saints ladies have run out for their 50th appearance in the...