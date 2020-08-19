Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Health

One new COVID-19 case in Queensland

19th Aug 2020 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland has recorded one new coronavirus case in the past 24 hours.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the case was a male in hotel quarantine and brought the total number of active cases in Queensland to six.

The man tested positive on his seventh day in quarantine after returning from Papua New Guinea.

The government has confirmed that the border bubble between NSW and Queensland will be slightly widened near Goondiwindi.

It will only affect a small number of people, but follows calls from the local mayor Lawrence Springborg.

It will mean a few extra post codes will be added to the border bubble.

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drunk 21yo threatens to punch cop assisting unconscious man

        Premium Content Drunk 21yo threatens to punch cop assisting unconscious man

        Crime POLICE were assisting paramedics with an unconscious man when the 21-year-old South Burnett man began drunkenly hurling abuse and threats.

        The Yarning Circle: Celebrating Indigenous culture at school

        Premium Content The Yarning Circle: Celebrating Indigenous culture at school

        Education A South Burnett High School is working on a new project to celebrate Indigenous...

        EFTPOS machine allegedly thrown in violent bank outburst

        Premium Content EFTPOS machine allegedly thrown in violent bank outburst

        News BANK outburst, trucker assault, missing benches: person and property crime police...

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites