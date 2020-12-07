Adelaide border opening to be decided today

A decision on Queensland's border opening to South Australia is expected to be made this afternoon following a meeting between the Health Minister and chief health officer.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Minister Yvette D'Ath and Dr Jeanette Young will discuss the state's border closer this afternoon and reveal whether or not it will open to South Australians.

Ms Palaszczuk, at a press conference at Parliament on Monday, also announced Queensland would resume high-level talks about the state's 2032 Olympics bid.

The Premier was joined by Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates to restart the talks after COVID-19 swept across the world.

"It is time, for everyone, to reaffirm their commitment to these games," Mr Coates said.

Ms Palaszczuk also revealed she would attempt to spend "five minutes" with Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Friday's National Cabinet meeting to seek his support and financial input for the bid.

Stirling Hinchliffe, as Minister for Sport, will also assist Ms Palaszczuk with the bid.

It comes as Queensland records three new cases of COVID-19 overnight - all acquired overseas and in hotel quarantine.

The new cases take Queensland's total active cases to 16.

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier's COVID update after three new cases