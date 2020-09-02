Menu
Mungindi fire
VIDEO: Devastating blaze destroys several businesses

Georgie Adams
1st Sep 2020 10:19 PM | Updated: 2nd Sep 2020 5:40 AM
UPDATE 12.50AM: SMOULDERING remains is all that is left of four businesses in the town centre of Mungindi after a devastating inferno tore through the small town centre. 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighting crews left the scene about 12.45am. 

"Four shops were destroyed and part of a 10-shop complex was also destroyed," the spokeswoman said. 

"There were urban fire crews from St George and Dirranbandi.

"And rural crews from Talwood and Weir. 

"They all worked in conjunction with Fire and Rescue NSW. 

"They were able to keep it contained to four shops."

The spokeswoman said at this stage is unclear what caused the blaze however the investigation will be handled by Fire and Rescue NSW. 

No one was injured. 

Fire crews returning to Queensland had to adhere to COVID-19 procedures which involved decompaction of personnel and vehicles. 

A resident has posted on Facebook a video of the blaze.

EARLIER: FIREFIGHTERS are currently working to control a blaze that has engulfed several businesses in Mungindi.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were alerted at 8.05pm of a row of shops, including accommodation on fire on Saint George St in Mungindi.

The spokesman said it is unknown if any occupants are inside the buildings.

QFES are working on the scene under the direction of Fire and Rescue NSW.

"Fire and Rescue NSW are working on the front of the buildings and QFES are on the back - there are several crews on scene," the spokesman said.

"Breathing apparatuses are being worn.

"This will be a prolonged incident."

A resident has posted on Facebook a video of the blaze - https://www.facebook.com/jarrod.hiclking/videos/2818002151812683/

Onlookers saying the main shops in town - SPAR supermarket, the butcher and PJ's Country Wares are currently on fire.

"This is really sad guys, really said," the man sad.

