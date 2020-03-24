Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Cannabis up in smoke
Crime

WATCH: Massive pile of cannabis burnt on rural property

Crystal Jones
by
21st Mar 2019 2:19 PM | Updated: 24th Mar 2020 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH conducted by detectives from Bundaberg CIB located 330 cannabis plants on a South Kolan property.

The search, which was carried out at 6.30am yesterday, revealed some plants as tall as four metres in height.

Additionally, police found 751 cannabis seedlings and a large number of cannabis seeds.

Drying racks and ammunition were also discovered.

A Bundaberg police spokeswoman said due to the sheer amount of drug plants, they were destroyed by fire on scene.

Other items were seized by police.

A 58-year-old man was charged with producing and possessing drugs and will appear in court on April 26.

Footage of the cannabis burn at South Kolan.
Footage of the cannabis burn at South Kolan. Contributed

More Stories

bundaberg crime bundy cannabis crime drug crime editors picks queensland south kolan
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

        premium_icon FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

        News ‘We have a great community spirit out here and hope that will see us through these tough times.’

        Convicted drink-driver and hoon in court again

        premium_icon Convicted drink-driver and hoon in court again

        Crime ‘I may very well jail you’: Magistrate warns repeat offender.

        Scorpions skipper claims top runs for 2019/20 cricket season

        premium_icon Scorpions skipper claims top runs for 2019/20 cricket season

        Cricket Meet the South Burnett batsmen who averaged 51.20 runs per game in the South...

        OPINION: As the world shuts down, let’s open our hearts

        OPINION: As the world shuts down, let’s open our hearts

        Opinion How we can ensure the vulnerable are kept safe and fed during this confusing...

        • 24th Mar 2020 8:30 AM