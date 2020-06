HANG TIME: For the first time in months local motocross riders took to the skies for a practice day at the Kingaroy track. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

Riders from across the region revved their engines for the first time in months as they rode around the Kingaroy motocross track on Sunday.

About 50 riders turned up to get some practice in ahead of the Sunshine State MX Series races in a few weeks time.

We caught up with the club president Brent Perret and local pro rider Joel Evans to get their thoughts on being back.

Watch the video below: