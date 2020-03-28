WATCH: Police pounce on alleged luxury car thieves
A MAN and woman have been charged after allegedly raiding a Gold Coast home, taking off in a luxury SUV and attempting to flee police.
Queensland Police said in a statement a 40-year-old man and 29-year-old woman forced entry to the Pacific Pines residence on Victoria Dr about 2pm on Friday.
It's alleged the pair stole a BMW XI and items including a computer and tools.
Police were patrolling about midnight when it's alleged they spotted the BMW being driven along Creek St at Ormeau.
"Officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, however the 40-year-old male driver allegedly failed to stop," the statement read.
"A tyre deflation device was successfully deployed, and the car stopped in a yard on Beausang Pl a short time later, where they were taken into custody."
The man has been charged with burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evasion and receiving tainted property.
His alleged accomplice, the woman, has been charged with burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
The pair were due to face Southport Magistrates Court today.
