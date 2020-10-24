It's a tale of two different stories for the teams set to battle it out for the Queensland State League men's championship with one side competing for a title in their first year in the top-tier league while the other aims for back-to-back trophies.

The RedCity Roar have had an impressive first season at this level, finishing as minor premiers and earning the right to host tonight's grand final at the Paul Bancroft Centre.

But the Roar made it to the grand final the hard way, needing a last second game-winning shot from NBA G-League guard William McDowell-White to overcome the Sunshine Coast Phoenix 95-93 in last night's semi-final.

Brisbane Capitals star guard Jason Cadee.

However, they have stars all over the floor with McDowell-White leading the way along with his brother Farryl and Brisbane Bullets big man Harry Froling.

But they'll need to do it without starting guard Verle Williams Jr who also missed the semi-final with a foot injury.

And they'll need to be on their game, especially on the defensive end as they take on the high-powered offence of the Brisbane Capitals led by Bullets star guard Jason Cadee.

The Capitals progressed through to tonight's decider after a stellar second half performance to beat the Ipswich Firce on their home floor.

And with Cadee and the supporting crew of Jarred Bairstow, Nick Stoddart and more - Brisbane will be a tough challenge for RedCity to stop from achieving their second consecutive title after winning the QBL championship last year.

The livestream for the game will appear 30 minutes before tip-off.

Tip-off is at 6.30pm.

Originally published as WATCH: QSL Basketball men's grand final