Tip-off for the women's game is at 6pm followed by the men at 8pm.

The star-studded and undefeated RedCity Roar will look to keep their hot form rolling into the Queensland State Legaue playoffs tomorrow night when they host the winless North Gold Coast Seahawks.

Featuring stars such as NBA G-League guard Will McDowell-White, NBL big man Harry Froling, NBL development player Verle Williams as well as future NBL guard Darryl McDowell-White - the Roar will be a huge challenge to the young Seahawks team.

North Gold Coast, who were meant to be in the second-tier competition before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the NBL1, are currently in a rebuilding stage under new coach Bradley Kann but their inexperienced side has shown some signs of improvement in recent weeks.

The livestream for this game will appear in this story 30 minutes before tip-off.

NBL star and RedCity big man Harry Froling. Picture: Fan Fair

But they face a huge challenge at the Paul Bancroft Centre tonight against a RedCity team, which has dispatched most opponents by comfortable margins, including a convincing win over the second-placed Brisbane Capitals last week.

Seahawks skipper Jesse Lomax.

In the women's clash, RedCity can seal a top four spot with a win while the North Gold Coast playoff hopes are on the line as a win could end their season.

The RedCity Roar will have to do it without WNBL star Lauren Mansfield. Picture: Fan Fair

But the Seahawks will be boosted by the absence of star guard Lauren Mansfield for the Roar, who will miss after returning to Sydney for WNBL duties.

That means the Roar will be heavily reliant on New Zealand Tall Fern Asleigh Karaitiana and Olympian Char Mellars to try and get the job done against the Seahawks, who will be led by Lauren Jansen and Emily Allen as they look to cause an upset.

Lauren Jansen of the North Gold Coast Seahawks. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

Originally published as WATCH: RedCity Roar v NGC Seahawks QSL Basketball