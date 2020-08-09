Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Taste testing are (from left) JBS feedlot manager Sean Sturgess, Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons, JBS livestock supervisor Samuel Clothier and shift manager Brett Ward as Fitzy's partner with JBS to showcase the JBS Royal 100 rib fillet in the absence of the Ekka, Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

News Premium Content WATCH: Where to taste Australia’s best beef

Sport Premium Content IN PHOTOS: NRL fans storm stadium for top class...

News

News Premium Content TRIBUTES: How Fraser crash victim is being...

News

News Premium Content Meet the man distilling spirits in the High...

John Ibbotson of Gulmarrad with his dog looks over his backyard \"studio\" - where he shot some of the images for his latest book.

Life Premium Content MARITIME ODYSSEY: Meet the keeper of our lighthouse...

Education Premium Content WHEN I GROW UP: Blackbutt State School preps

News

News Premium Content 45 TORNADO PHOTOS: The impact, the destruction, the...

News

News Premium Content FACES OF TRAGEDY: Workers lost in mine disasters

AFL

AFL Premium Content PHOTOS: All the action from Saints’ AFL season...

Information

Information Premium Content IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

Life

Life Premium Content 40+ PICS: Burnett’s best sunsets and sunrises

News

News Premium Content GALLERY: St Paddy's Day the South Burnett Way

Rugby League Premium Content 40+ PHOTOS: Murgon continue dominance in 9’s comp

News Premium Content 30 PICS: Murgon hosts its 97th annual agricultural...

Life

Life Premium Content GALLERY: Kumbia International Women’s Day lunch

Life

Life Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: 50+ pics from Proston Show 2020

Local Faces Premium Content PHOTOS: Inspiring women from around South Burnett

COOOOOYAR: All the action from this year's Cooyar Show.

Life Premium Content GALLERY: 80+ photos from the Cooyar Show

Education Premium Content BLOOPERS GALLERY: South Burnett Prep class...

News Premium Content HUGE GALLERY: All of our South Burnett Prep...

News

News Premium Content PHOTOS: Huge turnout at Agnes blues festival

SEA OF COLOUR: Saint Mary's show their true colours at exciting school fundraiser.

News Premium Content A STORM OF COLOUR: 47 photos from Saint Mary's Colour...

WHEN I GROW UP: We asked prep students what they want to be when they grow up.

Education Premium Content WHEN I GROW UP: Meet our ambitious new preps

Lifesaving

Lifesaving Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News Premium Content BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

News

WATCH: Where to taste Australia’s best beef

by
9th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: 4:03 PM

Premium Content Subscriber only

THE cancellation of the 2020 Brisbane Ekka wasn't going to stop the RNA Paddock to Plate competition from rewarding the nation's top beef producers.

Stake cravings can be satisfied as competition presenter JBS Australia partner with Fitzy's to bring the Royal 100 rib fillet to the city.

Fitzy's Toowoomba owner Brad Fitzgibbons said they were happy to showcase the famous beef as a signature dish on their menu.

"It's quiet a limited run. We will be serving the rib fillet as chef desires - first in best dressed." he said.

 

eating out editors picks ekka fitzy's jbs australia paddock to plate royal 100 toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle