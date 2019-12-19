Menu
Charity bins left littered with trash
WATCH: Women left to clean up after charity bin 'bogans'

Crystal Jones
by
17th Dec 2019 1:03 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM
A BUNDABERG woman and her mother have cleaned up after rubbish was left around the Lifeline donation bin over north. 

Jodie Hillier said she spotted the mess and was disgusted that anyone would leave so many rubbish items behind. 

She said it was horrible that some people seem not to care at all. 

Rubbish dumped for charity to dispose of.
"My 71-year-old mother helped clean it up, and all these people did was throw the stuff everywhere," she said. 

Ms Hillier branded the people "bogans" for leaving rubbish behind including car parts and a broken chair frame.

Everything from mattresses to empty boxes were left behind, and bizarrely, a sofa was somehow perched up on the side of the bridge. 

This sofa was left hanging off the side of Don Tallon Bridge.
Previously, Lifeline spoke to the NewsMail to talk about the problem of people dumping rubbish disguised as donations. 

"If you want to donate something, make sure it's something you would use or that somebody else can get a practical use out of it," a spokesman said at the time.

Rubbish left at the Lifeline donation bin.
