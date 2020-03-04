Water cut off, new supply has higher iron levels

Council is currently supplying Kingaroy with 100 per cent water sourced directly from Gordonbrook Dam.

KINGAROY’S water supply has been cut off, and the temporary solution contains higher levels of algae and iron.

Due to the Boondooma Dam water supply service being interrupted overnight, the South Burnett Regional Council is currently supplying Kingaroy with 100 per cent main water sourced directly from Gordonbrook Dam.

According to the council, this water contains increased algae, iron and manganese levels causing increased turbidity and discolouration -as a result of the low water levels.

While turbidity levels have been increased, the water has been treated through proper disinfection processes and meets Australian Drinking Water Guidelines.

The council is unaware of how long this interruption will occur, however they will provide updates when they become available.

Please note there may be up to an additional three days for water to flush through the network.

Once water has flushed through the system, the following steps may assist:

Flush your plumbing by running the outside tap closest to your water meter for a few minutes until the water runs clear. This will avoid any further discoloured water entering into the house taps.

Run the individual taps within the house starting from the front and working towards the back of the property until all water runs clean. This will ensure that all water through the house is cleared.

Run the tap at the back of the property to flush out any discolouration left in the pipes.

Avoid using the washing machine or dishwasher while the water remains discoloured.

Sunwater are currently working to restore the Boondooma pipeline service as soon as possible.