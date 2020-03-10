Water interruptions expected in Kingaroy

Water interruptions are expected throughout the week in Kingaroy. (Photo: FILE)

KINGAROY water supplies will be isolated to commission the newly installed water main at various locations this week.

This is part of the South Burnett Regional Council’s routine maintenance program.

Residents on Alford St between Youngman St and Kingaroy St will experience a loss of water supply between 9pm and 1am on Tuesday.

Water supply will be lost on Youngman St, between Alford St and Avoca St, and Markwell St, between Youngman St and Glendon St, on Wednesday between 9pm and 6am.

Residents on Avoca St, between William St and just east of Youngman St, can expect a loss of water supply between 8am to 2pm on Thursday.

Council advises residents on these streets to take appropriate action such as turning off the hot water system and storing enough water for this period.

Toilets may be satisfactorily flushed by quickly discharging a 10 litre bucket of water in the pedestal.

If you experience discolouration after the water maintenance works, try flushing your plumbing by running inside and outside taps, and avoid using the washing machine or dishwasher if water is discoloured.

Water mains maintenance, repairs or flushing may result in tap water being discoloured as the sediment in the water pipes is disturbed.

In some instances, organic material found in the main water source may also cause discolouration.

The cost of any water lost during water main replacements is covered by the council’s maintenance budget.