Water security not forgotten in pandemic emergency

THOUGH COVID-19 is on the forefront of most people's minds, the ongoing drought continues to impact landowners throughout the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regions.

As such, the, Lockyer Valley & Somerset Water Collaborative is pushing forward with establishing its new water scheme, which has attracted strong interest from irrigators and business across the region.

"Consultants - Jacobs Australia have undertaken a significant body of work following on from the first round of water demand meetings held in February," chairman Stephen Robertson said.

"It's unfortunate that COVID-19 restrictions have delayed some aspects of the ongoing consultation process, but I want to assure our stakeholders we are continuing to work hard behind the scenes to finalise the detailed business case."

Despite the delays, Mr Robertson said good progress was being made to ensure the project would be ready to start taking strides when the pandemic emergency came to an end.

"Initial mapping of a potential pipeline network to service interested investors has been costed and the results to date look very promising for a viable and sustainable water security project," he said.

Sutton Farms manager and third generation farmer, Brock Sutton said the results of Round 1 of the detailed business case were encouraging and called on local irrigators and business users to stand firm during any coronavirus-related delays.

"This project could well be the most significant of our generation and will provide both water and economic security for future generations," Mr Sutton said.

The second round of consultations by Jacobs has now been scheduled to commence in late May or early June.

The format of these consultations with farmers and other water users who participated in Round 1 has yet to be decided and will be subject to the COVID-19 related meeting restrictions that will be in place at the time.

For more information on the Lockyer Valley & Somerset Water Collaborative and the water security project visit https://lvandswatercollaborative.com.au/