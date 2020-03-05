Menu
Council has updated their Water Main Replacement Program in Kingaroy.
Water supply to be interrupted off as upgrades continue

Madeline Grace
5th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
WATER supply will be interrupted in Kingaroy this Friday as South Burnett Regional Council continues its Water Main Replacement Program.

Workers will be isolating the water supply in the town to swap over to the newly installed water main on Youngman St.

As a result, the water supply will be unavailable off from 6am to 10am this Friday, March 6 along Youngman St, bounded by Alford St and Haly St, weather permitting.

Interruption to water supply notices have been issued to all affected.

Residents are advised to take appropriate action such as turning off the hot water system and storing enough water for this period.

Toilets may be satisfactorily flushed by quickly discharging a 10-litre bucket of water in the pedestal.

The following steps may assist should discolouration of water supply be evident following water maintenance works:

  • Flush your plumbing by running inside and outside taps.
  • Avoid using the washing machine or dishwasher should water be discoloured.

Frequently asked questions:

  • What causes discolouration in water? Water mains maintenance, repairs or flushing may result in sediment being disturbed in the water pipes, resulting in the tap water appearing discoloured. In some instances, organic material found in the main water source may also cause discolouration.
  • Who pays for the water lost while water mains are repaired or replaced? The cost is covered by council’s maintenance budget.
  • Can the water lost during water mains repairs or maintenance be recycled? No, council does not recycle the water for public health reasons.

Please direct any inquiries to the council’s Water and Wastewater section by calling 4189 9100 or emailing info@southburnett.qld.gov.au.

