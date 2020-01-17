Menu
Council News

Water supply upgrades to cause significant disruptions

Laura Blackmore
17th Jan 2020 10:16 AM
AS A part of the South Burnett Regionl Council’s commitment to ensure the long term sustainability and efficiency of the water infrastructure, they will be performing upgrades in the coming week.

Council will be isolating the water supply in the vicinity of Kingaroy for required routine maintenance.

On Tuesday, January 21 it is expected that residents may experience intermittent loss of water supply between approximately 8.00am and 9.00am

On the following day on Wednesday, Janaury 22 council said residents were to expect that they will experience a loss of water supply between approximately 8.00am and 1.00pm.

Council said customers may experience low to no water pressure and if unexpected circumstances occurred, these times may be altered.

Interruption to water supply notices have been issued to all affected customers.

Residents are advised to take appropriate action such as turning off the hot water system and storing enough water for this period.

Toilets may be satisfactorily flushed by quickly discharging a 10 litre bucket of water in the pedestal.

Council said they apologised for any inconvenience that this work may cause and thanked the public in advance for your patience.

South Burnett

