Wayne’s World Easter giveaway to support communities

HUE GIVEAWAY: Wayne's World Discount Variety Store in Kingaroy will be giving away their complete Easter stock to support rural communities. (Picture: Contributed)

HUE GIVEAWAY: Wayne's World Discount Variety Store in Kingaroy will be giving away their complete Easter stock to support rural communities. (Picture: Contributed)

WAYNE’S World Discount Variety Store in Kingaroy will be giving away its entire stock of chocolate Easter eggs this Easter Sunday, supporting those who have been negatively impacted by the current environment.

Following the devastating droughts, floods, bushfires and the current pandemic, Wayne’s World recognises the hardship its communities continue to face and is hoping to lift community spirits this Sunday with its giveaway.

The giveaway will be available at all stores across rural Queensland and Northern NSW as they continue to provide essential products at a discounted rate to its customers.

Wayne’s World CEO, Wayne Clark said its stores are doing all it can to continue supporting its community.

“We are keeping our doors open and enforcing strict health and safety measures to ensure we can continue to support our communities by providing all essential items including cleaning products, toilet paper and food,” said Mr Clark.

“Our customers rely on us to provide affordable essential items, particularly those who are unable to travel to other stores or are living on a restricted budget.”

“We hope by giving away all of our Easter stock, we can make sure this Easter weekend is enjoyable and memorable for all, despite the difficulties we are all facing,” he said.

Each Wayne’s World Discount Variety Store will be enforcing strict social distancing rules, including 1.5m distancing, regular sanitation and limiting the number of customers in store.

The free Easter gift packs will be limited to one per customer and include a range of chocolates and crafts for families to enjoy.

The giveaway will be available until stock runs out, with each Wayne’s World store operating from 9am to 2pm on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.