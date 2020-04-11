Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HUE GIVEAWAY: Wayne's World Discount Variety Store in Kingaroy will be giving away their complete Easter stock to support rural communities. (Picture: Contributed)
HUE GIVEAWAY: Wayne's World Discount Variety Store in Kingaroy will be giving away their complete Easter stock to support rural communities. (Picture: Contributed)
News

Wayne’s World Easter giveaway to support communities

Tristan Evert
11th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WAYNE’S World Discount Variety Store in Kingaroy will be giving away its entire stock of chocolate Easter eggs this Easter Sunday, supporting those who have been negatively impacted by the current environment.

Following the devastating droughts, floods, bushfires and the current pandemic, Wayne’s World recognises the hardship its communities continue to face and is hoping to lift community spirits this Sunday with its giveaway.

The giveaway will be available at all stores across rural Queensland and Northern NSW as they continue to provide essential products at a discounted rate to its customers.

Wayne’s World CEO, Wayne Clark said its stores are doing all it can to continue supporting its community.

“We are keeping our doors open and enforcing strict health and safety measures to ensure we can continue to support our communities by providing all essential items including cleaning products, toilet paper and food,” said Mr Clark.

“Our customers rely on us to provide affordable essential items, particularly those who are unable to travel to other stores or are living on a restricted budget.”

“We hope by giving away all of our Easter stock, we can make sure this Easter weekend is enjoyable and memorable for all, despite the difficulties we are all facing,” he said.

Each Wayne’s World Discount Variety Store will be enforcing strict social distancing rules, including 1.5m distancing, regular sanitation and limiting the number of customers in store.

The free Easter gift packs will be limited to one per customer and include a range of chocolates and crafts for families to enjoy.

The giveaway will be available until stock runs out, with each Wayne’s World store operating from 9am to 2pm on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

south burnett businesses wayne's world kingaroy
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opposition links up with farmers to amend firearms laws

        premium_icon Opposition links up with farmers to amend firearms laws

        News Shadow MP says state government is ‘out of touch’ after introducing controversial laws.

        Library staff urge residents to use online services

        premium_icon Library staff urge residents to use online services

        Education Resources are still available online after libraries forced to close amid...

        Council to abide by COVID-19 measures as upgrades begin

        premium_icon Council to abide by COVID-19 measures as upgrades begin

        Council News A number of towns to be affected as council begins phase two of project.

        Kingaroy Macca’s to serve up McDelivery to locals

        premium_icon Kingaroy Macca’s to serve up McDelivery to locals

        Food & Entertainment For the first time in history, Kingaroy McDonald’s has teamed up with Menulog to...