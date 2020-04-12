Wayne’s World egg-cites residents with huge giveaway

SPEC’EGG’GULAR EFFORT: Easter bunnies at Wayne's World Ruby Barratt-Coates, Bella Louise and Natalie Weier on Easter Sunday, April 12 in front of the chocolate stand. Photo: Laura Blackmore

WAYNE'S World Discount Variety Store in Kingaroy are giving away its entire stock of chocolate Easter eggs today, supporting those who have been negatively impacted by the current environment.

Two IC at the Kingaroy store Natalie Weier said they expected to give away hundreds of goodie bags.

"Everyone in the community has been affected over the past couple of months, especially now with the current COVID-19 pandemic," Ms Weier said.

"We have never done something like this before where we give away all of our Easter stock.

"We always have Easter chocolate left over, so it's good to see it going out to people in the community rather than it going to waste," she said.

"We prepared more than 200 bags to hand out today."

She said despite the health pandemic, the message that Wayne's World wanted to send out into community across Queensland was full of hope.

Siblings Kayden, Jamie-Lee, Levi and Bently Sarcia were the first children to reap the rewards of the Wayne's World Easter egg giveaway on Easter Sunday, April 12. Photo: Laura Blackmore

"I think Wayne's World wanted to try bring some cheer on Easter Sunday during such hard times.

"Everyone has mainly been coming in to get their essential items like toilet paper and hand sanitiser, but after that we are pretty quiet.

"This is our way of giving back to the community," she said.

"We wish everyone has a good Easter weekend with their loved ones

"We are going to get through this and come out the other side."

The table full of Easter eggs that Wayne's World Kingaroy were giving away to the public on Easter Sunday, April 12. Photo: Laura Blackmore

Wayne's World CEO, Wayne Clark said its stores are doing all it can to continue supporting its community.

"We are keeping our doors open and enforcing strict health and safety measures to ensure we can continue to support our communities by providing all essential items including cleaning products, toilet paper and food," said Mr Clark.

"Our customers rely on us to provide affordable essential items, particularly those who are unable to travel to other stores or are living on a restricted budget."

"We hope by giving away all of our Easter stock, we can make sure this Easter weekend is enjoyable and memorable for all, despite the difficulties we are all facing," he said.

The giveaway will be available until stock runs out, with each Wayne's World store operating from 9am to 2pm on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.