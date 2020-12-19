Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_AIRPORT_18DEC20
QLD_CP_NEWS_AIRPORT_18DEC20
Health

‘We are taking the chance:’ How cluster is impacting travel

by Peter Carruthers
19th Dec 2020 12:25 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A KURANDA family cut off from loved ones for 12 months boarded a flight to the NSW capital on Friday with fingers crossed the latest COVID outbreak doesn't end with the declaring of greater Sydney as a COVID hot spot.

Elise and David Springett, with 22-month-old daughter Summer, planned to spend Christmas with family in Camden, just outside Sydney.

Elise and David Springett from Kuranda at Cairns airport waiting to board a flight to Sydney with their 22 month old daughter Summer. Picture: Stewart McLean
Elise and David Springett from Kuranda at Cairns airport waiting to board a flight to Sydney with their 22 month old daughter Summer. Picture: Stewart McLean

"We only heard about it this morning on social media. We didn't watch the news last night, so we saw it this morning and sort of thought: 'Where is it? How risky is it?'" Ms Springett said yesterday.

"Because we are not staying in Sydney I'm hoping we will be fine and they don't lock down Greater Sydney. We are going to take the chance and go see the family for Christmas."

However, Ms Springett had thought about a 14-day hotel quarantine.

"With a toddler it would be a nightmare; we are really hoping (the lockdown) doesn't happen," she said.

If the border does snap shut to Greater Sydney again, Ms Springett hopes she will be able to self-isolate at her mother's house before boarding a flight back to the Far North.

"We haven't seen my family for over a year now because of lockdown and with her (Summer) being only two that's a long time," she said.

"We are taking the chance and hoping it doesn't spread to Greater Sydney.

"But it is a bit worrying. It's all happened so quickly this morning we haven't had much time to think about it.

"It's just going to be chaos if they shut down Greater Sydney over Christmas. It's a decision they wouldn't make lightly, I would imagine."

Originally published as 'We are taking the chance:' How new cluster is impacting travel

coronavirus covid-19

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RECAP: The Burnett’s 20 biggest news stories of 2020

        Premium Content RECAP: The Burnett’s 20 biggest news stories of 2020

        News FROM coronavirus cases to drug raids, the election of a new Mayor and tragic fatal car crashes, these are the 20 biggest South Burnett news stories from 2020.

        TRAGEDY: Booie crash claims man’s life week before Christmas

        Premium Content TRAGEDY: Booie crash claims man’s life week before Christmas

        News An elderly Wattle Camp man has tragically lost his life on a Burnett road just a...

        REVEALED: Ten of the most bizarre court cases of 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Ten of the most bizarre court cases of 2020

        Crime FROM crimes being exposed on social media to using superannuation to buy weed...

        Miracle program providing hope for Burnett youth offenders

        Premium Content Miracle program providing hope for Burnett youth offenders

        News ‘He only knew 15 letters of the alphabet”: South Burnett youth offenders are...