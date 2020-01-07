WE SEE YOU: Hampers for forgotten farmers

WE SEE YOU: Amanda Marchant (MPSN), Nikki Briggs (MSPN) Barney Mauger (MSPN), and Sandra Moran (Jaie's Journey) giving out Christmas hampers to farmers in Mundubbera. Picture: Contributed.

A HELPING hand was shown to farmers in the North Burnett during the Christmas break, to show they haven’t been forgotten.

In a joint effort by suicide prevention organisation Jaie’s Journey and the Mundubbera Suicide Prevention Network (MSPN), hampers were distributed to farmers in the district on December 21, 2019.

Over 12 hampers were given away, which included food items, toys, gifts, IGA gift cards, and combined cash donations worth nearly $1700.

Following the loss of her son Jaie to suicide in 2014, Jaie’s Journey CEO Sandra Moran started the organisation, wanting to spread awareness about suicide.

“After losing Jaie I did some research and realised how bad suicide was in Australia, especially in our rural and regional areas,” Mrs Moran said.

Mrs Moran began shifting her focus on helping find more support in regional areas with suicide prevention, awareness, and networking.

Networks have now been set-up in Hervey Bay, Gladstone and Maryborough.

Mrs Moran then turned her attention to Mundubbera, and liaised with the MSPN to help the farmers here.

“Everyone thinks just because there’s a network out there, things are getting done, when they’re not,” she said.

“These communities are small and remote, and it’s usually people that are time poor with work, family and other organisations that need help.”

Following a meeting held in late November, conversations were held with these farmers which showed a harrowing picture.

“We would hear that some farmer’s weren’t even eating properly, because they’re trying to keep their stock alive.

“They’re putting them first, just because of the drought.”

Businesses such as Scott’s Mad About Meats and Eat at Dan and Steph’s in Hervey Bay joined the effort, and helped those struggling at Christmas.

“People just think the milk just turns up everyday, well, no, it doesn’t.

“Someone has to work a long day to get all that stuff happening, and by us doing this, it shows we haven’t forgotten about them.”

Plans are already being made for their 2020 effort at the end of this year, with Mrs Moran optimistic about their next hamper project.

“We organised this in about three and a half weeks, and I said to MSPN secretary Nikki Briggs, ‘imagine what we could do if we had 12 months’.

“It would just be incredible what we would achieve after a year of planning.”