‘We want answers’: Police admit they failed Kelly Wilkinson

A senior Queensland police officer has admitted police failed Kelly Wilkinson, the mother-of-three allegedly murdered by her former partner.

Police will allege Brian Earl Johnston, who remains in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital, went to the home of his former wife Kelly on Tuesday morning and set her alight.

Johnston walked from police custody on serious charges without even having to apply for bail just eight days before allegedly murdering Ms Wilkinson.

"Ultimately it's a failure," Assistant Commissioner Brian Codd said as he addressed media in Brisbane on Thursday afternoon.

"She had engaged with the system, with us, and we were unable to prevent this from occurring."

Assistant Commissioner Codd, who is the head of the new domestic and family violence command, said he understood that people wanted answers.

"We want answers ourselves," he said.

He said police would conduct an internal review into the handling of the tragic case.

Assistant Commissioner Codd said police accepted they were unable to keep Ms Wilkinson safe and that family violence was a cultural issue that everyone had to own.

He said police took very seriously the contact that Kelly had made with them in the lead up to her death.

Assistant Commissioner Codd said police always needed to strive to do better.

"It doesn't matter that 999 times out of 1000 we get it right," he said.

He said the circumstances around alleged offenders being granted bail would be reviewed.

Assistant Commissioner Codd confirmed Kelly made contact with police twice in the weeks before her death alleging her husband had breached a domestic violence order made in late March.

He said the scenarios Ms Wilkinson described were consistent with Brian Johnston's bail conditions and a breach was not warranted.

Commissioner Codd said a crowded court system played no role in the decision to grant Mr Johnston police bail on prior matters.

Superintendent Rhyss Wildman said he was unable to comment on the specifics of Ms Wilkinson's death due to the ongoing investigation.

"Every officer that had particular dealings with this matter... is devastated," he said.

Sup Wildman asked anyone with information regarding her death should contact PoliceLink on 131444.

