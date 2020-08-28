Weaner cattle sell to strong market at 600 head Murgon sales

This pen of top quality 2 tooth Hereford steers sold by Aussie Land & Livestock on behalf of Campview Grazing from Jimna sold for 340c, weighed 549.2 kg, average and returned $1,868 at the Murgon Sale on August 25, 2020.

TWO strong livestock sales at Murgon and Coolabunia have continued a strong run on the local cattle market.

Agents yarded 600 head at Murgon on Tuesday.

Export cattle remained firm on previous sales with cattle were drawn from Eidsvold, Gayndah, Mt Perry, Kingaroy, Kilkivan and locally.

Weaner cattle sold to a very strong market. Heavy Bulls topped at to 277 c/kg, $2,523. Bullocks sold to 340c, $1,868

Heavy Cows over 500 kilograms topped at 283c, $1,712, averaging 279c. Cows 400 to 500 kg sold to 283c for a 257c average. Lighter Cows under 400 kg topped at 242c. Export heifers sold to 299c, $1,899

Hereford steers from Manumbar sold for 340c, $1,868. Angus Steers weighing 450kg from Wondai sold to 404c to return $1,818.

Local Santa steers weighing 456kg sold for 380c, $1,736. Santa cross steers from Kingaroy with a weight of 388kg sold to 389c to return $1,512.

Charbray weighing 394 kg steers sold for 386c, $1,522

3 pens of quality Droughtmaster weaner steers from Hivesville sold to a top of 422c to top at $932. Santa weaner steers from Proston sold for 426c, $1,029. Light Braford cross weaner steers sold to 449c and $710.

Charbray heifers from Boondooma weighing 400kg sold to 329c, $1,316. Angus heifers from Goomeri sold for 320c, $1,552.

Charbray heifers weighing 344 kg sold for 368c, $1,266. Angus weaner heifers from Yarraman sold to 399c, $814.00. Light Brahman cross weaner heifers sold for 360c, $819. Crossbred Cows & Calves sold to $1,575.

At Coolabunia, Aussie Land & Livestock auctioneer James Bredhauer reported a very strong sale overall “despite the absence of one of the export buyers”.

“Cows sold strongly. With Store cows kicking off around that 226c/kg up to 290c/kg for the better condition cows,” Mr Bredhauer reported.

Bulls were 250c – 310c/kg range

Store heifers were 350c – 430c/kg which was a pretty good run

Steers were 380c – 460c/kg. Very strong competition

Steers and heifers going back to paddocks locally, back to the Downs and Southern border regions and cattle in to NSW.

“Had a good run of cows and calves from a vendor who has had to sell their property due to illness,” he said.

“Young cows sold $1,700/hd PTIC Reg Tag and Blue Tag. Their calves which had been weaned sold for $1,050/hd. $2,750 total/unit. Very happy result for the vendor. The cows were PTIC’d back to a Charolais bull.”