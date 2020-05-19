A crane driver who posted hateful Facebook comments over the Christchurch mosque massacre was collecting medieval weapons for a man cave, court hears.

Chad Rolf Vinzelberg, 38, of Smithfield, appeared in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to several charges of possessing offensive weapons and cannabis seeds.

Police were sent to the crane driver's home after he posted comments on Facebook supporting the Australian gunman who killed 50 people in March last year,, including "so happy to see this happen" and "thank your for the video bud, absolute champion".

Prosecutor Sergeant Dianne Clarke told Magistrate Nick Alexandrides that police found two flick knives and an extendable baton under a mattress and a medieval-type mace, crossbow, cannabis seeds and a book on cannabis cultivation in a backyard shed.

Sgt Clarke said Vinzelberg told police he was unaware the weapons were illegal or that he needed permits and that while he had obtained the cannabis seeds for cultivation, this had not occurred,

"Police located the items while attending on an unrelated matter," he said.

"The defendant said he purchased them online and at a Salisbury shop."

Sarah Willis, for Vinzelberg, said he was drinking heavily at the time of the police raid and was seeking help for alcoholism.

Ms Willis said he had a "passion" for collecting medieval weapons for a "man cave".

"He was not planning to use them for nefarious purposes," she said.

Asked why the knives and baton were hidden under the mattress, Ms Willis said Vinzelberg regularly had friends over to drink "in his man cave" and did not want them to go missing.

Magistrate Alexandrides will sentence Vinzelberg next month.

Originally published as Weapons 'were for man cave - not violence', court told