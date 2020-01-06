WEATHER FORECAST: Any rain on the horizon for region?

CLOUDS ON THE HORIZON? Unforunately it doesn’t look like the South Burnett is in for much rain for the remainder of January.

CLOUDS ON THE HORIZON? Unforunately it doesn’t look like the South Burnett is in for much rain for the remainder of January.

DESPITE many people around the region having rain on their wish lists for the start of the year, it seems like the chances of it happening are rather slim.

Weatherzone meteorologist Hannah Wilson said the Bureau of Meteorology was predicting that January ­rainfall right across eastern Australia would be lower than average.

“There is only around a 30 per cent chance of exceeding the median rainfall for the South Burnett region for the month of January,” Ms Wilson said.

“No rain has been recorded so far, with the average rainfall around 101mm for January, which was captured at the Kingaroy Airport.

“Moving into autumn, the chance of above-average rainfall slightly increases to 40-45 per cent chance as climatic influences move towards a more neutral phase than we have seen over previous months

“However it still remains low.

“Above average, warm-to-hot temperatures for both day and night-time look to remain over the next three months.”

Ms Wilson said temperatures would be well above the average for the coming week in the South Burnett region.

“It is increasing up to possibly 37 degrees by Saturday.

“This is almost seven degrees above the average for January, which usually has a 30.8 degree average for this time of year.

“The next best chance for rain as well as thunderstorms is Saturday 11th afternoon/evening, with falls of around 5mm possible over the region going into Sunday 12th morning.”