Kingaroy may be expecting a storm this afternoon. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
WEATHER: Storms on the way

Madeline Grace
27th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
KINGAROY was hit by a ferocious thunderstorm last night, and it seems the storm might roll on in again this afternoon.

Weatherzone meteorologist Scott Morris said despite the colourful light display from last night, Kingaroy didn’t get a whole lot of a downpour.

“It may have seemed like a big storm but really Kingaroy only got 0.2mm of rain,” Mr Morris said.

“This afternoon another storm should start to form.

“This will then carry on well into the evening.

“You can expect to get a couple or more mls of rain this time around.”

Mr Morris said with the storm, comes the humidity.

“It’s going to rain a fair bit more than last night and so today will be more humid,” he said.

“Humidity will be up quite high today with a lot of rainfall recently in Kingaroy.

“It’s likely to stay that way and quite humid for the next couple of days.”

Mr Morris said there will also be a chance the storms will continue over Friday and into the weekend.

“The risk is there and Kingaroy should get a bit of rain along with it,” he said.

“A lot of these storms will focused close to the coast and will be slow moving which means there will heavy rainfall.

“For the next few days they will form early afternoon and then continue into the evening.

“Should be a bit of rain for Kingaroy over the next few days.”

