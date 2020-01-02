'This dress is a travesty. Reminds me of a cockroach belly'
A wedding guest who wore a version of Kim Kardashian West's Met Gala bandage dress has been slammed for failing to nail the iconic look.
The stunning form-fitting Thierry Mugler crystal-covered gown made headlines worldwide after the A-lister debuted it on the red carpet in 2019.
A photo taken by the woman before she stepped out wearing the dress was recently shared by an anonymous user to a wedding shaming Facebook group.
While commenters remarked the woman certainly had the figure to pull off the skin-tight look, a few were horrified by the dress itself, with one even likening the crisscross design to a "cockroach's belly".
One said they "didn't like what it's doing to her boobs" before adding: "But otherwise, she's got curves for days and I'm jealous."
Another added: "The colour reminds me of a Bandaid."
Describing the outfit as "cheap", a third wrote: "This looks like the Wish version of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala dress."
Meanwhile, another simply wrote: "This dress is a travesty. Reminds me of a cockroach belly."
It's not the first time a wedding outfit daring to defy convention has been slammed online.
Recently, a bride sparked furious backlash after a photo of her lacy two-piece ensemble was shared to Reddit.
A snap of her and the bridal party was anonymously shared to the forum along with a question asking users: "Granny pants or diapers?"
The woman's bridal attire appears to be comprised of a lace crop top, complete with cap sleeves, paired with sheer lace trousers and a pair of white shorts underneath.
It seems many on the online forum were far from impressed - with more than a few saying the shorts looked like "granny knickers".
"I can see what she was going for but the execution is just horrible," said one user.
Another added: "Looks like she forgot to put her underskirt on. Yikes. Why would one want to parade around half naked in from of their entire family and INLs?
"That's unfortunate," said a third. "She looks great aside from those … shorts? Looking exactly like an adult diaper."
Another also commented the shorts failed, saying: "Oh my lord! That's horrible! "Totally looks like a pull-up diaper."