Weddings fall victim to COVID-19 restrictions

WEDDINGS CANCELLED: A number of weddings have been cancelled across the region due to restrictions.

NORTH Burnett couples have been forced to postpone their weddings following the introduction of restrictions on public gatherings.

The legislation, passed last month in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus, stipulates only five people are allowed to attend weddings, including the couple, the celebrant, and the witnesses.

The four square metre per person rule for function areas and social distancing must also be observed at weddings under the legislation.

As a result, couples from Gayndah and Mundubbera who had hoped to hold large wedding ceremonies were forced to postpone their special days.

Independent celebrant Shirley Hampson said these weddings were to take place in public venues and private residences, with at least 50 people in attendance.

“I have three more in September and October who so far haven’t made a decision yet, they’re just waiting at the moment,” Mrs Hampson said.

“The likelihood of them going ahead, I’m not too sure.”

Mrs Hampson has been an active celebrant in her community for more than five years, conducting weddings, funerals, baby-naming ceremonies, and more.

She said she had never before experienced anything like the current restrictions during her career.

“As a celebrant, most of my brides booked me more than 12 months ago, so they’ve certainly had their date picked for some time,” she said.

“No doubt they would’ve done the same for their venues and caterers.”

One couple only made the decision to postpone their wedding the week before they were to tie the knot, as they considered going ahead with the five-person limit.

“The week beforehand the bride called and said no, saying she couldn’t do it without her parents being there, so she decided to postpone as well,” Mrs Hampson said.

Another bride had to cancel after realising her bridal party couldn’t attend her own wedding, and her grandparents were also unable to join.

Now Mrs Hampson is waiting on whether or not three ceremonies booked in for September go ahead, to be held in Brisbane, Rainbow Beach, and in the North Burnett.

“Fingers crossed they can go ahead,” she said.