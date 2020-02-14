WEDDINGS: One thing celebrant says couples always forget

BRIDE TEAM: Owner of Rendevous Designs and founder of Burnett Bridal and Formal Events Chaseling Helen Chaseling with wedding celebrant Rhonda Callow inside the showroom. Photo: Laura Blackmore

ON VALENTINE'S Day, a South Burnett wedding celebrant will be spend time helping a local couple tie the knot.

For more than 12 years, Rhonda Callow has been conducting ceremonies across the region.

With just over 200 weddings under her belt, Mrs Callow said she worked around individual couples to make it the most memorable day of their lives.

"I thoroughly enjoy seeing people at their happiest," Mrs Callow said.

"I always say to people when they are considering getting married to book your celebrant first.

"I think people underestimate how important they are.

"If you don't have a celebrant, you won't get married."

Along with wedding ceremonies, Mrs Callow also conducts naming ceremonies and the renewal of vows.

She said it was hard to pin point her favourite moment over the past decade.

"Everyone comes to you with a different vision of what they want.

"I have a responsibility to the government but I also want to ensure the couple is happy with my services.

"I try to do my job to 150 per cent and help them enjoy the best day of their lives.

"It's extremely special to have witnessed this more than 200 times."

Mrs Callow said her greatest pleasure in her role was to see people walking away feeling satisfied.

"I have not had one couple yet who has left my home unhappy with everything I have done for them," she said.

"I always make sure they know exactly what I am going to be doing as their celebrant."

Rhonda Callow is also available for Justice of the Peace work at the new shared bridal and formal events showroom in Kingarory.

The popular celebrant said she would be conducting a number of weddings this year, even some family members and her first same-sex marriage.

Last year, Mrs Callow listed her business at Burnett Bridal and Formal Events at Kingaroy.

"The thing I come across with couples is that they don't know where to start," Mrs Callow said.

"It's very frustrating for them, so hopefully here we can show them a range of services.

"It's a wonderful idea and let's hope people in the community use it," she said.

As part of her exceptional work in the region, Mrs Callow has been nominated in the 2020 Brides Choice Awards Southern Queensland Country along with a number of South Burnett businesses.

Helen Chaseling runs Rendezvous Designs and Burnett Bridal and Formal Events.

Burnett Bridal and Formal Events showcases a wide variety of bridal businesses.

"We're like a showroom for different businesses so it's super convenient," Mrs Chaseling.

"We have dresses, personalised gowns and glasses, photographers, videographers, a celebrant, florists, and are looking into bringing in a hair and makeup artist.

"We feel honoured to have all been nominated."