Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MURGON DRUG CHARGES: Daniel Jai Munro faced Murgon Magistrates Court on two drug charges. Picture: File
MURGON DRUG CHARGES: Daniel Jai Munro faced Murgon Magistrates Court on two drug charges. Picture: File
Crime

Weed growing operation busted near pig sty

Sam Turner
23rd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MARIJUANA growing operation in Stonelands was thwarted by police in drug raid on a 40-year-old man’s home.

Daniel Jai Munro faced Murgon Magistrates Court on July 21 charged with possessing and producing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court police descended on his Stonelands’ home on April 28 with a search warrant.

When asked, Munro declared he had 13 marijuana plants near a pig sty, ranging from 60cm to 5cm in height, the court heard.

READ MORE:

Drugs, knives: What police search warrants found last week

Burnouts, unlicensed drivers: What police found on our roads

Repeat DV offender walks free despite prison sentence

Sgt Stevens submitted to the court Munro accepted the plants were his, and he was cooperative with police.

Defence lawyer Mark Werner told the court Munro was a self employed man who had a prior drug offence in 2016, who made full admissions to police during the raid.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair acknowledged Munro pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, however said some of those plants “had some height” to them.

Munro was fined $750 for both charges, with no conviction recorded.

Mr Sinclair warned Munro if he continued to grow marijuana, he wouldn’t hesitate to record a conviction in the future.

More Stories

drug possession drug supply marijuana marijuana crop murgon drug crime murgon magistrates court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why a business has to buy land to keep its driveway

        premium_icon Why a business has to buy land to keep its driveway

        News LATEST COUNCIL DECISIONS: Driveway dilemma, vacant land in hot demand in the north, and subdivision plans.

        • 23rd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
        The industry set to bring thousands of jobs to region

        premium_icon The industry set to bring thousands of jobs to region

        Careers Thousands of new jobs could be on the way to the region

        Sympathetic letter saves axe attacker from harsher sentence

        premium_icon Sympathetic letter saves axe attacker from harsher sentence

        News AFTER threatening family members with an axe, a heartfelt letter from the victim...

        VALE: Veteran golfer remembered for generosity, passion

        premium_icon VALE: Veteran golfer remembered for generosity, passion

        Life A South Burnett golfer is being remembered for his tireless contribution to the...