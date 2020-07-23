Weed growing operation busted near pig sty

MURGON DRUG CHARGES: Daniel Jai Munro faced Murgon Magistrates Court on two drug charges. Picture: File

A MARIJUANA growing operation in Stonelands was thwarted by police in drug raid on a 40-year-old man’s home.

Daniel Jai Munro faced Murgon Magistrates Court on July 21 charged with possessing and producing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor sergeant Barry Stevens told the court police descended on his Stonelands’ home on April 28 with a search warrant.

When asked, Munro declared he had 13 marijuana plants near a pig sty, ranging from 60cm to 5cm in height, the court heard.

Sgt Stevens submitted to the court Munro accepted the plants were his, and he was cooperative with police.

Defence lawyer Mark Werner told the court Munro was a self employed man who had a prior drug offence in 2016, who made full admissions to police during the raid.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair acknowledged Munro pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, however said some of those plants “had some height” to them.

Munro was fined $750 for both charges, with no conviction recorded.

Mr Sinclair warned Munro if he continued to grow marijuana, he wouldn’t hesitate to record a conviction in the future.