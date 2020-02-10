Menu
Meteorologists expect Kingaroy to reach its monthly average of rainfall by this weekend. (Photo: FILE)
Weather

Week of rain brings good news

Jessica Mcgrath
10th Feb 2020 11:09 AM
KINGAROY is set to reach its monthly rainfall average by this weekend.

This is according to Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke, who said there was more rain on the way.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight, bringing around 5 to 10mm of rain.

Meteorologists recorded 45mm of rain in Kingaroy since last Tuesday night.

This equates to half the region's monthly average rainfall.

"Effectively there's been showers and storms each day since last Tuesday," he said.

The area received around 5-10mm of rain each day thanks to a very slow moving, low-pressure trough and high humidity.

Rain is expected to be heavier on Tuesday with the potential for 20 to 30mm of rainfall.

The rain is expected to start easing again by the end of the week.

"There's a good chance by the weekend, Kingaroy might exceed its February average," Mr Dutschke said.

Winds are expected to pick up by Thursday and Friday.

This is due to large parts of Queensland and New South Wales being under the influence of a slow-moving system.

Temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees on Tuesday and 30 degrees on Wednesday.

South Burnett

