Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
CRAICCHS Cherbourg was forced to close after a break-in over the weekend. Photo: CRAICCHS
CRAICCHS Cherbourg was forced to close after a break-in over the weekend. Photo: CRAICCHS
Crime

Weekend break-in leaves community health service shattered

Holly Cormack
5th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Cherbourg Regional Aboriginal & Islander Community Controlled Health Services (CRAICCHS), was forced to close their doors with week after the building was broken into and damaged by unknown persons.

According to senior sergeant David Tierney, at 1pm on August 1 these individuals forced entry into the building by smashing the rear door, which is made from glass. Several pot plants were also damaged.

CCTV footage shows these individuals throwing stuff around on the back veranda.

The only thing they took upon leaving was a single CRAICCHS jumper.

Due to a break-in, the clinic was forced to close and operate via phone consultation.

The Cherbourg CRAICCHS has now reopened.

break-in craicchs crime.
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blue Care worker charged for stealing from ‘little old lady’

        premium_icon Blue Care worker charged for stealing from ‘little old lady’

        Crime A South Burnett aged care worker has been charged after stealing money from an elderly client’s purse.

        Data reveals shocking rise of homelessness in the Burnett

        premium_icon Data reveals shocking rise of homelessness in the Burnett

        Community CONCERNING data shows the electorate of Flynn is in the top 10 areas in Queensland...

        Man attempts to instigate brawl outside pub

        premium_icon Man attempts to instigate brawl outside pub

        Crime North Burnett police then apprehended three drink drivers, in the span of 7 days.

        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites