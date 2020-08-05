Weekend break-in leaves community health service shattered

CRAICCHS Cherbourg was forced to close after a break-in over the weekend. Photo: CRAICCHS

CRAICCHS Cherbourg was forced to close after a break-in over the weekend. Photo: CRAICCHS

THE Cherbourg Regional Aboriginal & Islander Community Controlled Health Services (CRAICCHS), was forced to close their doors with week after the building was broken into and damaged by unknown persons.

According to senior sergeant David Tierney, at 1pm on August 1 these individuals forced entry into the building by smashing the rear door, which is made from glass. Several pot plants were also damaged.

CCTV footage shows these individuals throwing stuff around on the back veranda.

The only thing they took upon leaving was a single CRAICCHS jumper.

Due to a break-in, the clinic was forced to close and operate via phone consultation.

The Cherbourg CRAICCHS has now reopened.