WEEKEND WRAP: Second half slump loses Saints the match

Shaun Pukallus taking a mark for the South Burnett Saints against Coolaroo on Saturday. (Picture: Reanna Fenton)

AFLDD Senior Womens

Despite kicking the first two goals of the game, the South Burnett Saints couldn’t hold on. The South Toowoomba Bombers stormed home, kicking three consecutive goals to win the match at Heritage Oval on Saturday.

South Burnett Saints vs South Toowoomba Bombers

Bombers – 3.6-25

Saints – 2.8-20

The Saints controlled the first quarter kicking one goal and three behinds, keeping the Bombers scoreless.

Rosie Ekyp making a strong tackle against the South Toowoomba Bombers. (Picture: Contributed)

Neither side could find goals in the second quarter with both teams picking up a behind each.

The Bombers remained without a goal in the third quarter while the Saints picked up another goal through Zimmorlei Farquharson.

At the start of the fourth quarter the Saints edged ahead 2.4-16 to 0.4-4.

The Bombers stormed home, kicking three consecutive goals, taking the lead by just four points on the final siren.

AFLDD Senior Mens

Coolaroo has secured their fourth win of the season, defeating the South Burnett Saints by 24 points at Rockville Park on Saturday.

South Burnett Saints vs Coolaroo

Coolaroo 11.16-82

Saints 8.10-58

The home side made the most of their goal scoring opportunities in the first quarter kicking four goals and two behinds for 26 points.

The Saints were not far behind kicking three majors and one behind, trailing by seven points at the first break.

Coolaroo managed three scoring shots in the second quarter, kicking one goal before the Saints kicked four goals and three points, leading by 12 points at half time.

The Saints intensity dropped of in the third quarter, allowing Coolaroo to dominate possession, hitting the scoreboard 11 times compared to the Saints two.

Coolaroo kicked three goals and eight points, taking a 12 points lead at the third break.

Coolaroo again dominated the fourth quarter kicking another three goals and four points.

The Saints answered back with a late goal, however were unable to close the three goal deficit.

Coolaroo finished on 11.16-82 defeating the Saints 8.10-58.