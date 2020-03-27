Menu
STAYING HOME: Harrison, Colin holding Samuel, and Emily Draper. Photo: Melissa Draper.
News

WEEKLY REWIND: 10 stories you may have missed

Jessica Mcgrath
27th Mar 2020 11:00 AM
GOOD Morning South Burnett,

Welcome to our edition of the Weekly Rewind as we catch you up on the biggest news stories you may have missed this week.

As residents in the South Burnett find a ‘new normal’ among the coronavirus lockdown laws and changes, our South Burnett Times team has been searching for stories to keep you informed, entertained and distracted by the worries of this new world.

Here’s the top stories you may have missed this week:

---

1. MANY parents are now preparing to guide their children through their schoolwork after the Queensland Government announced schools would be closed to all but the children of essential workers.

While the prospect might seem daunting, Kingaroy’s Draper family spent the last two weeks in self-isolation, and have enjoyed the experience.

CATCH UP HERE

Harrison and Emily Draper have been studying school at home so their new baby brother doesn’t get sick. (Photo: Jessica McGrath)
PLUS: Top tips for school kids studying at home

---

2. SOUTH Burnett angler Matthew Langford is back on home turf after claiming first place in round one of the Australian Bass Series at Lake St Clair in New South Wales last weekend.

“The competition was run a little different than normal, with an online briefing and weigh-in to adhere to the social distancing guidelines.”

Catch up HERE

Matthew Langford with a juicy bass at the Australian Bass Series last weekend.
---

3. With coronavirus being a hot topic, we asked each of the council candidates how they would support the region through this tough time.

Read their response HERE

CLOSE RACE: The many faces of South Burnett residents who have entered the council election later this month. Photo: Contributed
4. A TEENAGER was burned in a petrol explosion south of Nanango this week.

He was airlifted to hospital by a Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter.

Catch up HERE

---

5. “People are scared.”

Those hoping to obtain financial support lined up outside the Kingaroy Centrelink after losing their jobs due to stricter federal government laws amid the coronavirus crisis.

CATCH UP HERE

Craig Davis came prepared to wait in line at Kingaroy Centrelink. Photo: Laura Blackmore
---

6. IT WAS another stellar season of South Burnett cricket with some huge scores, cracking catches and incredible deliveries on display.

We reveal each club’s top season performers.

Catch up HERE

Round 14 South Burnett B grade cricket: Kingaroy Services vs Wondai Wolves
---

7. A CAFE manager has been left furious after an early morning theft.

“When I greeted him, he told me to ‘get the f**k away from the counter’.

CATCH UP HERE

Glendon Street Cafe employees Bronte McNeil and Kylie Kertsen. Photo: Laura Blackmore
---

8. THE man diagnosed with coronavirus in Kingaroy has officially recovered and is no longer contagious, according to a Queensland Health spokesperson.

CATCH UP HERE

FULL RECOVERY: The diagnosed patient was a 53-year-old male who worked at the Kingaroy Woolworths Store. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
EXPLAINED: What does a coronavirus test involve?

---

9. AFTER the federal government announced dramatic measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, many businesses across the South Burnett will be impacted by this decision.

Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Damien Marto said during these unprecedented times, they urged the business community to seek as much assistance as they possibly could.

Catch up HERE

Kingaroy Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Damien Martoo with Hannah Leu. Photo: Contributed
---

10. ORGANISERS of another one of the region’s major festivals have decided to call it quits after the Federal Government implemented drastic measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

CATCH UP HERE

GO PUMPKIN GO: The pumpkin roll was a popular event at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival.
