WEEKLY REWIND: 7 top stories you may have missed

REWIND: Top seven stories you may have missed from the South Burnett Times. (Photos: FILE)

REWIND: Top seven stories you may have missed from the South Burnett Times. (Photos: FILE)

GOOD MORNING South Burnett,

Welcome to our edition of The Weekly Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed this week.

---

We visited every Prep class in the South Burnett to meet the students in their first few weeks of school.

(CATCH UP HERE)

SEE: Bloopers photos of South Burnett Prep classes

FIRST YEAR: Here are pictures of all of our South Burnett Prep Classes. Picture: Madeline Grace.

---

A Nanango man has been charged with grievous bodily harm against his brother.

(CATCH UP HERE)

Police will allege the two brothers became involved in a fight. (AAP Image/James Ross)

READ: Man dies in hospital after D'Aguilar Highway crash

---

A tourism group has launched a campaign to change perceptions and turn a dire situation around.

(CATCH UP HERE)

Committee members Julie Thomson, Neil Black, Jason Kinsella, Carolyn Stone, Gloria Kirkness and Jeff Connor at the launch of Visit South Burnett at Tara's Hall at Nanango. Photo: Laura Blackmore

---

Qld Health responded to talk of coronavirus in the South Burnett.

(CATCH UP HERE)

QLD health responds to talk of coronavirus at the Kingaroy Hospital. (Photo: FILE)

---

Professional boxer Liam Wilson wants the South Burnett to get behind him as he prepares for his sixth and biggest professional bout.

(CATCH UP HERE)

Liam Wilson (left) in action against Brent Rice (right) during their Australian Super Featherweight title fight on the undercard of the River City Rumble boxing match. (AAP Image/Darren England)

---

A man who turned to drugs and self-harm after his relationship deteriorated faced Kingaroy court this week.

(CATCH UP HERE)

Man turns to drugs after relatioonship breaks down.

---

From classic country baking to Holden utes and carnival rides, see the 80+ photos from the Cooyar Show.

(CATCH UP HERE)

READ: Could Jacinta Mansell and Darryl Chapman's story shared at the Cooyar Show be the most iconic Aussie love story of all time?