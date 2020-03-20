WEEKLY REWIND: 8 stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING South Burnett,
Welcome to our edition of the Weekly Rewind where we catch you up on the biggest stories you may have missed this week.
What a week! It’s been a huge week for news as our region witnessed a horror crash and watched on as the impacts of the novel coronavirus reached the South Burnett.
---
As the Australian community holds its breath to await the latest update regarding the novel coronavirus, we have been finding out how our region has been impacted on a local level.
We’ve compiled a guide of everything you need to know about COVID-19 so it’s all in one place.
READ OPINION: Stick to the facts, tales of hope to get through
---
A NANANGO State High School student has achieved her dream and will be competing in the Australian Polocrosse Nationals this year.
Not only is she on the Queensland team, but she’s the captain of the team.
---
MULTIPLE South Burnett events have been cancelled as a means to stop the spread of coronavirus among the community.
We have compiled a calendar of events which have been cancelled, postponed or are still going ahead at this stage.
READ: Annual show cancelled due to COVID-19
---
This week, the Kingaroy Magistrates Court heard how a 63-year-old Nanango man caused a three-vehicle traffic crash along the Bruce Highway in November while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.
His lawyer told the court his client began using the substance as a fast way to lose weight. (Photo: FILE)
---
A MOTORBIKE rider died at the scene of a horror crash at Wattle Camp on Tuesday.
READ: Shock Rail Trail death hits small town
---
ABOUT 200 workers are in limbo after work on Cooper’s Gap wind farm stalled, with the company responsible for installing the 126 turbines suffering “frustrating” delays securing a Queensland building licence.
---
HEADING into the local election, there are four people who have put their hand up to run for mayor, two current councillors will be unopposed and another eight residents will fight it out in the other four divisions.
(READ THEIR THOUGHTS ON THE REGION HERE)
(Read: Council gives update on election changes amid COVID-19)
---
JACOB Provan and Luca Turton have returned home after representing the South Burnett at the 2020 Mountain Bike Australia National Championships in Bright, Victoria on March 11-15.