WEEKLY REWIND: 8 stories you may have missed
GOOD morning South Burnett,
It’s been quite the week in the region as we had a second case of coronavirus confirmed in Kingaroy as well as celebrating wedding anniversaries and hearing about a new business development
This edition of The Weekly Rewind will catch you up on some of the biggest news stories you may have missed this week.
---
1. QUEENSLAND Health confirmed its second case of the coronavirus in Kingaroy this week.
Catch up on the latest details here.
READ: ‘Our way of life has changed’: Council virus update
---
2. MONDURE farmers Beth and Clive Weier recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
They shared how they first met and some special moments since.
CATCH UP HERE
---
3. COUNCIL election voting continues this week as the battle for mayor and division six becomes close.
CATCH UP HERE
---
4. KNOCKING back a few ‘quarantinis’ while you’re self-isolating?
The Australian Alcohol and Drug Foundation are concerned about alcohol sales as a result of the COVID-19.
CATCH UP HERE
---
5. THE decision to buy chicken and chips for lunch landed a couple in hot water recently, after warrants dating back nearly 20 years were uncovered by police.
CATCH UP HERE
--
6. SIX people have been charged after police searches led to the discovery of dangerous drugs and weapons in the South Burnett this week.
CATCH UP HERE
---
7. THE South Burnett has a huge reason to celebrate as work on a new major development begins.
Locally owned and operated producer of nuts, oils and butters, Proteco Oils will soon start the first stage of a $24 million expansion project in Kingaroy.
CATCH UP HERE
---
8. DAVID Brown is preparing for a milestone weekend - he is taking Chain of Honour to the Australian Derby.
The former Murgon horse strapper has been in the business since the 1990s and has taken horses to races all over the country, including Golden Slippers.
CATCH UP HERE