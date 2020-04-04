WEEKLY REWIND: 8 stories you may have missed

Strapper David Brown will work at the Golden Slipper this weekend

GOOD morning South Burnett,

It’s been quite the week in the region as we had a second case of coronavirus confirmed in Kingaroy as well as celebrating wedding anniversaries and hearing about a new business development

This edition of The Weekly Rewind will catch you up on some of the biggest news stories you may have missed this week.

---

1. QUEENSLAND Health confirmed its second case of the coronavirus in Kingaroy this week.

The South Burnett Regional Council has confirmed they heard official word from Queensland Health of a second coronavirus case in the region this afternoon. Photo: file

READ: ‘Our way of life has changed’: Council virus update

---

2. MONDURE farmers Beth and Clive Weier recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

They shared how they first met and some special moments since.

Clive and Beth Weier, from Mondure, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at the Bunya Mountains with their children and grandchildren. (Photo: Contributed)

---

3. COUNCIL election voting continues this week as the battle for mayor and division six becomes close.

Division six candidates Ros Heit and Scott Henschen currently only have 14 votes between them as the results come down to the line.

---

4. KNOCKING back a few ‘quarantinis’ while you’re self-isolating?

The Australian Alcohol and Drug Foundation are concerned about alcohol sales as a result of the COVID-19.

With pubs shut across the country, the rise of alcohol related hospitalisations is continuing to rise amid the current COVID-19 crises.

---

5. THE decision to buy chicken and chips for lunch landed a couple in hot water recently, after warrants dating back nearly 20 years were uncovered by police.

They were out getting takeaway. Photo Paul Braven / The Observer

--

6. SIX people have been charged after police searches led to the discovery of dangerous drugs and weapons in the South Burnett this week.

DRUG BUST: Kingaroy plain clothes Senior Constable Sam McDonald with dangerous drugs seized after executing two search warrants in Kingaroy and Nanango on Tuesday, March 31. Photo: Madeline Grace

---

7. THE South Burnett has a huge reason to celebrate as work on a new major development begins.

Locally owned and operated producer of nuts, oils and butters, Proteco Oils will soon start the first stage of a $24 million expansion project in Kingaroy.

The north west side of the new development. Photo: Laura Blackmore

---

8. DAVID Brown is preparing for a milestone weekend - he is taking Chain of Honour to the Australian Derby.

The former Murgon horse strapper has been in the business since the 1990s and has taken horses to races all over the country, including Golden Slippers.

